We Are Not Conducting Open Screening

WIkki Tourists Technical Adviser Kabiru Suleiman Dogo has said that the club is not conduting an open screening for players.

Dogo was Speaking against the influx of players to the camp of the club seeking to be recruited.

He said the situation is worrisome and therefore decided to make it public that he only invited some players to add to the ones he met in the team.

“When I arrived some couple of weeks ago, players came and in other not to disappoint them because they showed interest in the team I allowed them train but that opportunity is over now,we no longer accept uninvited players,”Dogo told the club’s media.

“In fact I have selected my players except for few invited ones who will join us within the week and subsequently unveil them.”

