‘We Have Quality In Attack’- Napoli Boss Spalleti Lavishes Praise On Osimhen After Win At Udinese

Napoli manager Luciano Spalleti hailed the impact of Victor Osimhen after the striker scored his first goal in Serie A this season against Udinese on Monday.

Osimhen opened scoring for the Partenopei in the 4-0 win following his brace in the Europa League against Leicester City last Thursday.

Napoli moved top of the table following the impressive victory.

Spalleti singled out the Nigeria international for praise after the game.

“Our strength is our environment. We are overwhelmed with love that can become fuel for players,”he told DAZN.

“We have quality in attack. Osimhen is really strong, he lacks quality in tight spaces, but it’s hard to catch him in open spaces.

“The wingers are outstanding in one vs. one situations. The road is still long and there are many tough opponents.”

