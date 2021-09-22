ABC: South Africa Coach Ellis Reveals Secrets To Win Over Super Falcons

South Africa head coach Desiree Ellis has revealed the secret to her side’s victory over Nigeria in the final of the maiden edition of Aisha Buhari Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The Banyana Banyana defeated the African champions 4-2 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Tuesday to claim the title.

“We have got footage of them (Nigeria) playing at the Turkish Women’s Cup, different positions, playing in the Summer Series, in different positions also watched the game against Mali and we analyzed them really well, although a few people take analysis for granted, but it has helped us,” Ellis told CAFonline.com.

“At a tournament (COSAFA Women’s Cup) last year, the analysis helped the players understood what they were up against, we knew they could go with from on set or change into two, we knew the strength of the players.



“So we made sure the players understood…