Abeokuta Club Host Apagun Olumide Inaugural Golf Tournament

The Abeokuta Golf Club is set to host the inaugural Apagun Olumide Golf tournament in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, from Wednesday the 22nd of September to Saturday, the 25th of September, 2021.

The four day event is expected to attract about 150 golfers from around the world, with the aim of sustaining the vision of Late Apagun Olumide for Abeokuta Golf Course and the development of golf in the country.

The Chairman, Planning Committee of the tournament, Prince Robert Bakre in a statement stressed that the tournament is driven by the passion and vision of the late Apagun Olumide for the game of golf.

“Apagun had a great vision for the game, his inspiration was driven by his passion for the game of golf. He was selfless in his encouragement of golfers across the

entire nation regardless of their level. He contributed much of his time towards making the Abeokuta Golf Club an enjoyable experience for many.

“The Organizing committee of the Apagun Memorial tournament has keyed…