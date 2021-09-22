Accra Sports Stadium To Host Eagles Group Foes Liberia vs Cape Verde

Ghana’s Accra Sports Stadium has been selected for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Super Eagles group opponents Liberia and Cape Verde next month.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed on Tuesday.

Liberia will be taking on Cape Verde in Accra as their home match on 6 October 2021.

The Lone Star will play at the Accra Sports Stadium after none of their stadiums could qualify to host an international match or the World Cup qualifications.

They will take the trip to Cape Verde three days for the reverse fixture.

Liberia lost 2-0 to Nigeria in their first qualifying match but redeemed themselves few days after beating Central Africa Republic 1-0 in Douala, Cameroon.

