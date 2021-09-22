Acknowledging The Innovators Within The Business Of Sports

Submissions are now open for the 2021 Hollard Sport Industry Awards

Lockdown and the limitations on gatherings and events has driven those in the sports marketing and promotional space to have to adapt, digitise, dig deep and be more inventive than ever before.

Covid-19 has cost sport billions of rand in lost revenue both locally and globally. No live sporting events with supporters in attendance has meant limitations to sponsors, branding opportunities and fan engagement.

But the teams behind the teams, the innovators within the business of sport have once again shown true grit, resilience, and exceptional creativity over the last year. Despite persistent challenges, sports, brands, and campaigns continue to live, inspire and entertain through the pandemic.

The 2021 Hollard Sport Industry Awards will celebrate yet another year of ground-breaking innovation within the business of sport. Submissions are now open for work done between the 1 August 2020 and the 31 August 2021.

This…