Aisha Buhari Cup: ‘ Falcons Defeat To South Africa Blessing In Disguise’ – Akinwunmi

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) first Vice President and chairman LOC, Aisha Buhari Cup, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, has described the Super Falcons defeat to South Africa as a blessing in disguise.

The Falcons suffered a shock 4-2 loss to South Africa in the final fixture of the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Cup on Tuesday inside the Mobolaji Johnson stadium, Onikan.

Following the win against Africa’s most successful women’s football team, the Banyana Banyana were crowned champions.

Despite the defeat, Akinwunmi said it is better that the Falcons lost in the six-nation invitational tournament rather than the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Falcons will take on the Black Queens of Ghana in the first round of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.

The 2022 AFCON is also a qualifier for the Women’s World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

And speaking with Supersport, Akinwunmi said the defeat to South Africa will…