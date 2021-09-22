Aisha Buhari Cup: Sports Minister Charges Super Falcons to Learn, Bounce Back from Loss to South Africa

Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare has challenged members of the Nigeria senior national Women’s football team- Super Falcons to learn from Tuesday’s loss to South Africa’s Bayana Bayana in the final game of the Aisha Buhari Cup and bounce back.

The Nigerians were outclassed by their opponents 4-2 in the final game of the inaugural edition of the invitational tournament against the expectations of many who had thronged the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Stadium, Lagos to support them.

Dare told the Super Falcons after the game that they do not have to dwell too long on their disappointing loss.

“I know you are all disappointed with this result. We all wanted a better result and performance but things like this happen in football.

“You have to raise your heads. Watch the game again and identify where you faltered, correct the mistakes then bounce back stronger. Learn from the loss.”

The Sports Minister further encouraged the team to switch focus to their next…