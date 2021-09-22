Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record-Breaking Moment

Gavin Bazunu hadn’t read the script. Faced against the might of Cristiano Ronaldo, who rarely misses from the penalty spot, few would’ve given the 19-year-old Republic of Ireland goalkeeper a prayer. But Bazunu dived low to his right and beat away Ronaldo’s spot-kick, denying the Portuguese superstar the goal that would have made him the standalone all-time leading international goalscorer. Ronaldo gave a sheepish look — not even a VAR referral for Bazunu’s save could spare his blushes.

But then, a penalty in the 10th minute felt like it would have almost been an anti-climactic way to break the record. After such an illustrious international career, Ronaldo’s defining moment in a Portugal shirt demanded something more dramatic, something more memorable.

He had to wait a long time for that moment of drama to arrive. Ireland took the lead shortly before half-time through John Egan’s header, and continued to frustrate Portugal for much of the second period, doing their…