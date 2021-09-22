Has Patrick Vieira Found The Winning Formula At Crystal Palace?

Finally, it all clicked for Crystal Palace. As Tottenham Hotspur’s defence began to split at the seams, Patrick Vieira’s side took full advantage, notching three goals in the final 15 minutes to send Selhurst Park into a frenzy. It was Palace’s first win of the season, and it was fully deserved. The Eagles will now command more respect in the Betdaq odds, and it may well prove that one or two of Vieira’s doubters may have to eat their humble pie.

Seizing control

The most impressive thing about Crystal Palace’s performance against Spurs was that they looked to gain a foothold right from the very beginning of the match. Under Roy Hodgson, Palace had a tendency to sit back and invite pressure, particularly against the elite Premier League sides, but they were in it to win it from the moment the first ball was kicked against Tottenham.

It’s clear that Vieira’s mission is to get Palace playing a more attractive brand of football, and there is already evidence that this is…