How Defenders Can Stop Osimhen -Costacurta

Former AC Milan defender, Alessandro Costacurta has offered tips on how defenders in Europe and in the Serie A can prevent Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen from scoring goals.

The Nigerian international has netted three goals in two straight matches after netting a brace against Leicester City in the Europa League and a goal against Udinese in the Serie A.

In a chat with SkySports, the Italian defender, revealed that defenders must learn to close up Osimhen and prevent him any form of space.

“How is Osimhen rated? He has great potential in the open field,” Costacurta said.

Read Also: Carabao Cup: Onyeka Helps Brentford Beat Oldham; Everton, Watford Crash Out

“Trying to anticipate him is a danger because then you risk never catching him again. The only thing is to try to wait for him.”

The former Golden Eaglet star will be hoping to continue his impressive goal-scoring form when Napoli face Sampdoria at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris on Thursday.

Fastest Paying Betting…