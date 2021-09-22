How Suriname Vice President Became Oldest Player To Play Competitive Football (See Photos)

Suriname Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk took a break from his political duties Tuesday to play a football match, a pro-team CONCACAF league match.

At age 60, Brunswijk may be second in line to the presidency, but he’s captain of the Inter Moengotapoe football team.

He’s also the team owner. Brunswijk played for 54 minutes in Inter Moengotapoe’s 6-0 loss to CD Olimpia of Honduras in Suriname’s capital Paramaribo.

Wearing the number 61 — symbolic of 1961, the year of his birth — the vice president played in the forward position alongside Damian Brunswijk, who happens to be his son.

“Ronnie Brunswijk (Vice-President of Suriname and President of Inter Moengotapoe) becomes the oldest player (60 years and 198 days) to play in an international club match,” the sports commentator known as “MisterChip” tweeted.

