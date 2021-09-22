Iheanacho, Lookman On Target As Leicester Advance; Man United Out

Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman got both goals as Leicester City defeated Championship club Millwall 2-0 away to progress into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

Also in action alongside Iheanacho and Lookman for Leicester was Wilfred Ndidi.

It was Iheanacho’s first goal of the season for Leicester while Lookman also opened his goals account for the Foxes since his loan move from Leipzig.

Lookman opened scoring in the 50th minute finishing off a rebound after Iheanacho, who

went through and tried to slot home saw his effort saved and fell to his Nigerian compatriot.

And in the 88th minute Iheanacho sealed the win as he found himself one on one with the defender, eased past him as he cut in from the right and smashed the ball into the back of the net.

