Ligue 1: Kalu’s Late Goal Rescues Point For Bordeaux At Montpellier 

A late strike from Samuel Kalu saw Bordeaux snatch a 3-3 draw away to Montpellier, in the French Ligue 1 on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

It was Kalu’s first goal in his fifth league appearance for Bordeaux so far this season.

With Bordeaux down 3-2 and with five minutes left in the game, Kalu equalised to end the tie three goals apiece and earn his side a share of the spoils.

Also Read: ‘Why Chelsea Are Top In League Table Ahead Of Liverpool’ – EPL Explains

The Super Eagles winger was introduced in the 46th minute for Javairo Dilrosun.

Bordeaux are now in 17th position on six points in the league table after seven games played.

In another Ligue 1 game played, Moses Simon was in action as Nantes defeated visiting Brest 3-1.

It is now back-to-back wins for Nantes following their 4-1 win at Angers on Sunday.

Simon, who has been one of Nantes’ outstanding players this season, featured for 90 minutes.

The win saw Nantes climb to seventh spot on 10 points on the log.

By…