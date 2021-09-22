Plateau United Unveil New Technical Adviser, Ilechukwu





Plateau United Football Club of Jos have officially confirmed the appointment of Fidelis Ilichukwu as their new technical adviser.

The former Heartland head coach was unveiled Monday after penning down a two-year contract with the Peace Boys at the club office in Jos.

Also unveiled alongside the new technical adviser is his new head coach , Abdulazeez Hamza Abara who also signed a two- year contract with the club.



Speaking at the brief ceremony , Plateau United General Manager, Pius Henwan challenged the new coaches to brace up for the challenges ahead by winning the NPFL title for the government and the sports loving people of Plateau State, stressing that the Club

remains a unifying factor for people of the state.

He assured the new technical adviser and the chief coach of maximum support and cooperation to enable them succeed as everything has been put in place to ensure their comfort while…





Source: Complete Sports