Simon Misses Out On Nantes’ MOTM Award

Moses Simon missed out on Nantes’ Man of the Match award, despite his superb display in the win at Angers in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The winner of the award was announced on Nantes’ Twitter handle after the conclusion of fans votes on Monday.

Simon provided two assists as Nantes thrashed Angers 4-1 to end a run of three straight defeats.

It took his total number of assists in the French topflight to five after five games this season.

His performance saw him nominated for the club’s matchday best player against Angers but he finished joint third with 17 per cent of the votes.

Randal Muani emerged winner with 46 per cent while Ludovic Blas was second with 19 per cent.

