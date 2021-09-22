Why Chelsea Are Top In League Table Ahead Of Liverpool

Organiser of the English top-flight the Premier League has explained why Chelsea are top in the league table ahead of Liverpool despite both teams having identical points and goals difference.

The league football body made this known in a release on their official website on Wednesday.

It stated that both teams are joint top and explained why the Blues are in top spot.

“When Antonio Rudiger scored in stoppage time to complete Sunday’s 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur it established a Premier League first. It also took Chelsea exactly level with Liverpool in the table. But why are Chelsea No 1 and not the Reds? Here’s why.

“Chelsea’s victory by three unanswered goals meant that for the first time in not just the Premier League, but throughout the history of the English top flight, two teams have recorded identical results across each of their first five matches in the same order.

“From the season’s…