Zola: Osimhen Is Lukaku’s Heir

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola says Napoli’s Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is Romelu Lukaku’s heir.

Zola, who also featured for Napoli during his playing days (1989 – 1993), made this known in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

After a not too impressive start to the season following his sending off against Venezia, Osimhen has so far found the back of the net three times in his last two games for Napoli.

He bagged a brace as the Serie A outfit fought from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Leicester, in the Europa League last Thursday.

On Monday, he opened his side scoring as they thrashed Udinese 4-0 to make it four straight wins in the league.

In his first season for the Partenopei, the 22-year-old scored ten goals in 30 appearances.

And commenting on Osimhen and Napoli’s performance, the 55-year-old former Italian international said:“Napoli are really strong in every…