Aiyegbeni’s Wife Flaunts Sweet Husband As She Celebrates Birthday (See Photos)

Yvonne Aiyegbeni, the wife of former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni has celebrated her birthday with a sweet family photos.

Yvonne, who on Thursday clocked another year, took to her official Instagram handle @yvonneayegbeni to share beautiful photos of her family while gushing about her husband.



Aiyegbeni, wife and two children (@yvonneayegbeni instagram)

She is also the daughter of Kadiri Ikhana who once played for the Nigerian national team.

She is the founder of the fashion brand “Perfecto” which caters for women of colour.

Aiyegbeni, wife and son

She is a visionary with a unique approach to her craft and she is gradually becoming a powerful force to be reckoned with in the Uk.

