Aiyegbeni’s Wife Gushes Over Husband As She Clocks A Year Today (See Photos)

Yvonne Aiyegbeni, the wife of former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni has celebrated her birthday with a sweet family photos.

Yvonne, who on Thursday clocked another year, took to her official Instagram handle to shared beautiful photos of her family while gushing about her husband.

She is also the daughter of Kadiri Ikhana who once played for the Nigerian national team.

Read Also: How Iheanacho Can Win Rodger’s Heart At Leicester City -Amuneke

She is the founder of the fashion brand “Perfecto” which caters for women of colour.

She is a visionary with a unique approach to her craft and she is gradually becoming a powerful force to be reckoned with in the Uk.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…