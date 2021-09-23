Chukwueze, Ighalo And Falcons Star, Oshoala Endorse “Nwankwo Kanu”

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze has endorsed “Walk with Nwankwo Kanu ” to celebrate World Heart Day.

The 22 year old Villarreal CF star released a short video calling on Nigerians based in Abuja to come out en-masse and support the 5-10km walking exercise in the nation’s capital on the 29th of September.

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo has joined past and present Super Eagles players to endorse the ‘Walk with Nwankwo Kanu ” exercise in Abuja.

The former Manchester United forward posted a short video in Pidgin urging Nigerians to comeout on the 29th September and support the exercise.

Also Super Falcons goal poacher, Azizat Oshoala implored all and sundry to support the exercise billed to take place in Abuja.

The Kanu Heart Foundation was founded in 2000 by former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu to provide help for those suffering with undiagnosed heart disease and provide them surgery.

It would be recalled that the Atlanta 1996 Olympics Gold…