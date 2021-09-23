D’Tigress Overcome Ivory Coast To Qualify For Semi-finals

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for semi-finals of the 2021 women’s AfroBasket, beating Ivory Coast 72-56 in their quarter-final match in Yaoundé on Thursday.

It is D’Tigress’ third consecutive semi-finals at the Afrobasket women’s Championships.

D’Tigress had a healthy 24 points lead going into the 4th quarter, but Ivory Coast almost fought their way back in the match, reducing the deficit to just 13 points with over four minutes left to play.

Also Read: How Iheanacho Can Win Rodger’s Heart At Leicester City -Amuneke

However, the much experienced Nigerian team halted a comeback, finding the bucket with back to back outside shots from Promise Amukamara and Ezinne Kalu, which further stretched their lead.

Nigeria came into the game against Ivory Coast as the overwhelming favourites with an early 24-8 lead after the first quarter. Outshooting the Ivorians 19-13 in the 2nd quarter, the Nigerian ladies went into the break leading by 22 points.

Although Kalu led the…