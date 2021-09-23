Former Falcons Superstars Okosieme, Igunbor To

Two retired Super Falcons Superstars, Nkiru Okosieme and Okuwa Igunbor, will be on ground on Sunday, September 26th at new Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, to pick and conduct the draw ceremony for the First edition of the Betsy Obaseki Cup. Time is 8pm.

The Local Organizing Committee of the event headed by Mrs. Sabina Chikere, disclosed that twelve top women’s league clubs in Nigeria will battle for the Betsy Obaseki Cup title with the theme, ‘Promoting The Girl Child’ at four different venues in Benin City ; the School of Health Technology, Uniben Sports Complex, Western Boys High School, with the opening ceremony, the semi finals and finals to be played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

In the words of member Main Organising Committee of the Betsy Obaseki Cup, Honourable Frank Ilaboya, Nkiru and Okuwa who are household names in women’s football in Nigeria and across the world were specially invited for these roles, to encourage and promote the girl…