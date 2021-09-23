‘It’s A Sweet Goal’- Iheanacho Reflects On Superb Strike Against Millwall

Kelechi Iheanacho was delighted to add another wonderful strike to his Leicester City collection during Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Millwall.

Iheanacho sealed the victory with a brilliant strike after Ademola Lookman’s opener.

“It was a sweet goal, a rocket, and we’re happy with that,” he told LCTV.



Read Also: Carabao Cup: Lookman Beats Iheanacho To Leicester’s MOTM Award

“It was team work and we’re happy going into the next round. We put the work in today. We defended really good in the last 10 minutes and we got the first goal early in the second half.

“It was a good counter-attack from the team and I took the ball well and tried to put it in the bottom corner, but the ‘keeper parried it,” Leicester’s No.14 added. “Ade finished it well. It was a difficult finish, a difficult technique, but he guided it in, so it’s a good finish.

“It was a really tough game. They’re a good side, they gave us a good game. It wasn’t easy in the first half, but in the…