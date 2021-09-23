I’ve Been Given Free Hand To Succeed At Enyimba -Finidi

Newly appointed Enyimba coach, Finidi George has debunked rumours that he has not been given thr free hand at the club to succeed.

The ‘Finito’ as he was fondly called during his playing days in the Super Eagles, stated this in an interview on Brila FM.

Finidi noted that his desire is to break barrier with the club and propel them to success this season.

“I don’t care what people have been saying about this appointment.

Read Also: Betsy Obaseki Cup: Former Falcons Superstars Okosieme, Igunbor To Conduct Draw

“All I know is that I have been given a free hand to succeed at Enyimba and I’m ready to prove my worth as a coach.

“My desire is to continue to perform well with Enyimba by breaking every barrier, winning all my matches, and succeed with the club,” he said.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…