Iwobi: My Game Has Improved Under Benitez

Alex Iwobi says his game has improved under new Everton manager Rafael Benitez, Completesports.com reports.

Iwobi has struggled to impress since linking up with the Toffees from Arsenal in 2019.

The Nigeria international seems to be back to his best under Benitez and has a goal and an assist in seven appearances across all competitions for the club.

“I can see the improvement under the new manager because he’s vastly experienced and has worked with different players at major clubs,” Iwobi told BBC Sport Africa.

“He came in and told me the part of my game that needs improvement, and so far I can see the progress and impact. When you work under someone who’s managed top players in his career, you have to listen because the gaffer has already seen things you are only just learning.”

Iwobi came through the ranks at the Gunners, scoring 15 goals in 149 games, but the following chapter of his career at Everton, under first Marco Silva and then Carlos Ancelotti, has not gone as…