Lookman Beats Iheanacho To Leicester’s MOTM Award

Ademola Lookman was named Leicester City’s Man of the Match beating Kelechi Iheanacho to the award, after impressing in the 2-0 win against Millwall in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup third round game.

Leicester announced Lookman as the winner on their verified Twitter handle following conclusion of votes by the club fans.

Lookman, who opened his goals account for Leicester since joining them on loan by scoring the first goal against Millwall, finished top after polling 48 per cent.

Iheanacho, scorer of the second goal late in the game, was second with 37 per cent.

Former Manchester United defender Johnny Evans was third with 10 per cent.

Meanwhile, Leicester will welcome Brighton and Hove Albion in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

