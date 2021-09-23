Oliseh Thrilled With Football Development Roadmap Role

Former Super Eagles coach and captain Sunday Oliseh is thrilled with the new opportunity given him by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to serve Nigerian football again.

Oliseh was last week named in a 17-man committee constituted by the Ministry on the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari for a ten year developmental roadmap for Nigerian football.

President Buhari had informed a delegation from FIFA led by its President Gianni Infantino when they visited him in Abuja last week that the committee is reflective of the government’s drive to continue to provide a conducive environment for the growth of the game in Nigeria.

In a post on one of his social media networking platforms, Oliseh wrote about how pleased he is to be part of such an important assignment.

“Pleased to confirm that I have accepted the gracious invitation by our Fatherland’s President Buhari’s charge, in the company…