Organisers Confirm Date For Dapo Abiodun Pre-Season Tourney

The organisers of the Dapo Abiodun Pre-season tournament have released fixtures for the third edition of the competition.

The prestigious pre-season tournament which is billed to hold at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium , Ijebu-Ode will kick-off on October 12 and ends on October 21.

The tournament is designed to help top clubs in Nigeria prepare for the regular season.

Tournament Coordinator Oye Bawala disclosed that 16 clubs (10 NPFL and 6 NNL clubs) will participate in this year’s edition of the competition.

“We have grown from the first edition and we are excited to host the third edition next month. We are happy for the clubs that participated last year for achieving success. The Cup champions, Shooting Stars sealed an NPFL ticket while Rivers United finished with a CAF Champions League ticket. The benefits for all the clubs that participated were huge and the tournament had positive impact,” Bawala stated.

The biggest indigenous betting company, Bet9ja and…