Osimhen Nets Brace As Napoli Thrash Sampdoria 4-0 To Reclaim Top Spot

Victor Osimhen scored two goals as Napoli maintained their perfect start to this season’s Serie A with a 4-0 win away to Sampdoria on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen has now scored three goals in his last two games in the Italian top-flight.

Also, he has netted five goals in his last three games in all competitions.

Napoli were the only side with a 100 per cent record after four rounds and needed a win against Sampdoria to retain top spot.

They usurp Inter Milan in top spot and are now on 15 points just two points above the Serie A champions.

Osimhen broke the deadlock in the 10th minute as he came sliding onto a Lorenzo Insigne cross at the back post.



Osimhen thought he had made it 2-0 moments later, but was clearly offside before lobbing Sampdoria keeper Emil Audero.

In the 39th minute Napoli doubled their lead thanks to Fabian Ruiz who shot into the near bottom corner from outside the penalty area.

Osimhen got his…