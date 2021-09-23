Ronaldo Promised Me He Won’t Join Man City -Mum

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro Says his son had told her that he won’t join Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo, who was almost on the verge of signing for the Citizens after he made up his mind to leave Juventus.

But there was a late twist to the move when the Portuguese international opted to join Manchester United.

Reacting to Ronaldo’s move to the Red Devils, his mother in an interview with ADN de Leao podcast, said that she was convinced his son won’t join City.

“On the TV there was talk of Manchester City, but he said to me ‘Mom, don’t worry about what they’re saying because I’m going to Manchester [United],” Aveiro said on the ADN de Leao podcast.

“I said I liked that a lot and he pleased me.”

