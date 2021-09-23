Serie A Title Or Nothing -Hernandez

AC Milan star, Theo Hernandez says he’s optimistic his team battle it hard to win this season’s Serie A title.

He made this known after Milan defeated Venezia 3-1 in Wednesday’s league clash, where he netted a goal and created one assist.

When asked during his interview the chances of AC Milan to win the title, Hernandez insisted that they are ready for the title.

“We knew it was an important match and that against Venezia it would not be easy, we come from a series of very tough matches. The Coach gave me some rest, I went in trying to do the best,” he said afterwards.

“We work every day to improve. It is a season in which we find ourselves better.

“Scudetto? Yes, let’s go to fight to win the Scudetto.”

