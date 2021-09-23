TNT To Bring Down The House With Brand-New AEW Rampage

Walking the walk is what TNT is all about; tailor-made for African fans, TNT offers the best of contemporary and Hollywood blockbusters, with programming built on an action-driven, pulse-raising slate. So, where there’s action, best believe TNT is leading the pack! That’s why wrestling fans are in for an exhilarating surprise this spring when TNT Africa, launches All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Rampage across the African continent on Saturday, the 2nd of October @ 10:00 CAT.

An electrifying show featuring the hottest stars of today and tomorrow, showcasing their athleticism, charisma and creativity on the fastest rising stage in all of professional wrestling, AEW Rampage joins TNT with the existing AEW Dynamite, turning TNT into a live wrestling territory.

There are more thrills in store for die-hard wrestling fans as legendary professional wrestler, Mark Henry, otherwise known as ‘The World’s Strongest Man’, enters the fray as a commentator on AEW Rampage as well as a scout,…