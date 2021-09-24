Al Ahly Deduct Players, Coaches Salaries After Egyptian Super Cup Defeat

Al Ahly have deducted the salaries of their players and coaching staff after losing the Egyptian Super Cup to Tala’a El-Gaish on Tuesday.

Less than one month after losing the Egyptian Premier League title to arch rivals Zamalek, Al Ahly fell once again this time in the 2019/2020 Egyptian Super Cup.

The Red Devils were competing for the trophy after winning the league and Egypt Cup and were up against cup runners-up Tala’a El-Gaish.

Despite being heavily favorites to win the encounter, Al Ahly failed to score as 90 minutes plus extra-time ended goalless.

Goalkeepers Mohamed El-Shennawy and Mohamed Bassam were the main protagonists of the penalty shootouts as the former saved two penalties and the latter three, therefore handing El-Gaish their first ever trophy.

Following the game, Al Ahly released a statement in which they announced that they will be deducting EGP 300k from the players,…