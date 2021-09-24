Commissioner For Sports Speaks On Reported Ban Of Bayelsa Stadium By CAF

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Daniel Igali has debunked rumours circulating in the social media that the the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has banned the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.

In a statement issued on Friday, Igali stated that such report is false, misleading and an attempt to blackmail the Bayelsa State Government into awarding maintenance contract of the pitch to a certain contractor.

He said, “It is wicked and disappointing that people who have benefited so much from the State Government would put up such a show of shame just to discredit and sabotage their own state”.

“It is good to put on record that a team from CAF is currently in Yenagoa to inspect the facilities and so far, they have been impressed by what is on the ground including the recent upgrade before the Confederation cup game between Bayelsa United and AS Ashanti of Guinea.

“As a Ministry, we are confident that the next home game involving Bayelsa United will be played…