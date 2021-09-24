Dembele Attracting Interest From Manchester United

Premier League giants Manchester United

have reportedly opened talks over a transfer swoop for Barcelona’s French forward Ousmane Dembele.

The 24-year-old 2018 World Cup winner has struggled to make an impact at the Nou Camp since his big-money arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 due to injuries.

But last season he did manage to find some form, and with 13 goals in 48 games, convinced the club to offer him a new contract.

His current arrangement ends at the end of the campaign and he will be free to leave for nothing – although his team did meet Barca officials before the recent clash with Granada to begin talks over an extension.

And according to Spanish outlet El Nacional, contact has already been made by United with the France international.

United have allegedly informed Dembele’s representatives of their desire to bring him to Old Trafford on a freebie in June.

Ole Gunnar…