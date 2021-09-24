D’Tigress Defeat Senegal To Qualify For Final

Nigeria’s D’Tigress overcame a resilient Senegalese team in the semifinal on Friday to qualify for the final of this year’s AfroBasket in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

D’Tigress have now qualified for their third consecutive final of the competition.

The Nigerians did not capitulate under pressure in the 4th quarter, rather holding on strongly to defeat Senegal 73-63 points.

With that semifinal win, Nigeria will now face Mali in the final on Sunday.

To get to the final, the Malians edged Cameroon after winning their contest by just one point.

