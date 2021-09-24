Enyimba Captain Oladapo’s Ban For Doping Cut To Six Months

The Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football has halved the twelve months ban on Enyimba midfielder Austin Oladapo.

Oladapo was initially banned for one year for testing positive to prednisolone in a test conducted in May.

The initial ban meant that the Enyimba captain would stay away from all football related activities until July 2022, but following an appeal, the midfielder has now been cleared to return on January 5.

Oladapo had maintained that any trace of the substances found in his sample would have been from anti-Covid19 medications he was taking at the time, a stance that was also held by Enyimba.

Arising from its hearing, a statement from the CAF Appeals Committee reads, “The Board has decided to reduce the sanction of player Oladapo Augustine from one year to six (6) months. Therefore the player Oladapo Augustine is suspended from taking part in any football related activities until…