Football Sponsorship In Nigeria – Complete Sports

The Deals Tracker database of Sponsorship can show you the most important sponsors and sponsorship deals in Nigerian sports.

Learn which rights holders in Nigeria produce the most value from sponsorship, how their worth has changed over time, which brands generate the most value, and compare Nigerian sports sponsorship to other important markets across the country.

Nigeria’s sponsorship mark in football

The Nigeria Football Federation is in an eventful era to generate more revenue through sponsorships, especially on the back of a positive performance from the Super Eagles qualification for the Cameroon 2021TM African Cup of Nations scheduled for January 2022. Football performs well below its popularity in the period under review, but is likely to catch up with polo and golf as the Nigeria Football Federation is in an auspicious era to catch up with polo and golf as the Nigeria Football Federation is in an auspicious.

Then there’s the ongoing World Cup qualifying series. If the…