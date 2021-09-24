Fury Predicts Knockout Win For Usyk Against Joshua

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has predicted a knockout win for Oleksandr Usyk against Anthony Joshua on Saturday night in London.

Joshua’s IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO titles will be on the line when he takes on Ukrainian challenger Usyk inside theTottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And speaking with BoxingScene.com, Fury envisions Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) having a lot of difficulty dealing with the technically sound southpaw.

Also Read: NFF Invites 26 Home-Eagles For Congo Invitational Tourney

Fury questioned the 6-feet-6, 245-pound Joshua’s stamina, as well as his ability to out-think the intelligent, skillful Usyk.

“I expect AJ to come out trying to box a bit more because of this new way he boxes now and uses his jab,” Fury said. “And he knows he doesn’t have the stamina to take a fight to somebody under sustained pressure, and keep that up, because he gasses after about three rounds.

“And then he needs to take three or four rounds off. So, he wouldn’t be able to do that…