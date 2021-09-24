‘I Need To Continue Working Hard’- Osimhen Makes Vow To Napoli Fans

Victor Osimhen is determined to keep working harder at Napoli despite his impressive start to the 2021/22 campaign, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen, 22, has been the standout performer for Luciano Spalleti’s side this season.

The Nigeria international scored for the third consecutive game in Napoli’s 4-0 away win at Sampdoria on Thursday night.

The forward has now scored five goals in five appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei.

The former Lille striker is delighted with his form and is willing to keep fighting for the team.

“I’m really happy,” Osimhen told the club’s website.

“It was important for me to start the season well and I want to thank the coach for his confidence in me. I’m honoured to play for this club.

“Last year I had Covid and then got a bad injury. I’m in good shape this season.

“I’m training consistently and I’m listening to the advice the…