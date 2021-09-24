Ighalo Nets 5th Goal Of Season In Al Shabab’s Home Draw

Former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo continued his impressive scoring form, as he netted in Al Shabab’s 2-2 home draw against Al Hilal on Thursday night, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo put Al Shabab 1-0 ahead just two minutes into the game.

It was his fifth goal in six league appearances for Al Shabab in the Saudi Arabia’s topflight in this campaign.

The former Manchester United star has now found the back of the net three times in his last three games.

He is currently in second position in the league’s scorers chart, just a goal behind Cameroon’s Leandre Tawamba.

The draw on Thursday night place Al Shabab in ninth place on six points in the 16-team league table.

By James Agberebi

