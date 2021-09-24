‘I’ll Knock Out Usyk’, Anthony Joshua Vows

Reigning WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO champion, Anthony Joshua has vowed to knock out Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in Saturday’s Heavyweight clash.

A relaxed and slimmed down world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said he’s aiming for a crowd pleasing knockout win over Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk when he puts his titles on the line in front of 67,000 fans at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It was September 2018 that Joshua stopped Alexander Povetkin at Wembley in front of 80,000 fans, the last in a run of huge stadium events that had begun with his career-defining win over Wladimir Klitschko.

But since then, things have been on a smaller scale – fights with Andy Ruiz Jr in New York and Saudi Arabia and a 1,000-strong Covid-restricted crowd at Wembley Arena.

Joshua insists, however, that he is better now than ever before.

“Let’s keep it real, right! People are out to see knockouts, you know, and I…