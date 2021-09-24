Lookman Striving For More After First Leicester City Goal

Ademola Lookman hopes to score more goals for Leicester City after netting in the 2-0 Carabao Cup victory against Millwall at the Den on Wednesday.

Lookman put the Foxes in front before Kelechi Iheanacho scored late on to round off a clinical performance from the Foxes.

The winger linked up with the Foxes on loan from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in the summer and failed to score in his three previous appearances.

“I’m delighted to get my first Leicester goal,” the 23-year-old told LCFC TV following full-time in the capital.

“I’m just happy to get it in front of the fans as well, so hopefully it’s the first of many.

“I knew Kelechi was going to shoot and I just followed it in really and cushioned it into the net. It’s always nice to score, I’m glad.

“Kelechi is a great finisher as we know and off the crossbar and in, it doesn’t come much sweeter than that!”

