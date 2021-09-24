My First Experience With Jay-Z Was Terrifying -Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua revealed he feared Jay-Z was going to punch him when he approached the rapper at a film premiere in the US.

Joshua is preparing to fight Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.

The Brit, whose WBA, WBA and IBF world titles will be on the line against the Ukrainian, has not fought since his win over Kubrat Pulev in December 2020.

Joshua, who is a self-confessed fan of the Brooklyn-born rapper, Jay-Z, felt he nearly came to blows when he tried to get a photo with Jay-Z – real name Shawn Carter.

“Jay-Z was cool,” Joshua told William Hill. “I was at a Will Smith premiere once, years ago. And as I said, Jay-Z, I listened to that a week ago. ‘The Streets is Watching’, ‘Hard Knock Life’, I just love that stuff. ‘Dead Presidents’.

“So imagine – you know those lovely houses that are like mansion houses and they’ve got a stairway in the middle and they depart around left and right and they come back? Pure opulence. I was at this…