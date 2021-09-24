Osimhen Is Physically, Mentally Strong -Caputo

Sampdoria striker, Ciccio Caputo has heaped praises on the physical and mental ability of Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen.

Caputo made this known in a chat with CalcioNapoli 24 via SSCNapoliNews, where he said that the Nigerian international is not a striker that must be left alone in the 18-yard box.

Recall that Osimhen netted a brace in Napoli’s 4-0 whitewash of Sampdoria in Thursday’s Serie A game, to extend his goal tally to five goals in all competitions.

Read Also: NFF Invites 26 Home-Eagles For Congo Invitational Tourney

Caputo said, “Osimhen is physically and mentally strong, he knows how to attack space,” Caputo told CalcioNapoli 24 via SSCNapoliNews

“You can’t leave him alone, because he will punish you,” he added.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…