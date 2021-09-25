Awoniyi Impresses In Union Berlin’s Win Vs Arminia Bielefeld

Taiwo Awoniyi was in action as Union Berlin defeated Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 in their Bundesliga clash at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Saturday.

Awoniyi was in action for 66th minute before he was replaced by Kevin Behrens.

The 24-year-old has scored three goals in six league appearances for Union Berlin this season.



Behrens scored the winning goal for the hosts two minutes from time.

At the Prezero Arena, Kevin Akpoguma featured as a substitute in TSG Hoffenheim’s 3-1 home win against Wolfsburg.

Akpoguma replaced Christoph Baumgartner 11 minutes from time.

The centre-back has made four league appearances for the club and and scored one goal.

