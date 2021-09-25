Liverpool Must Keep An Eye On Brentford’s Toney -Klopp Warns

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has warned his players to be wary of Brentford striker, Ivan Toney ahead of today’s clash at Anfield.

Toney already has two goals and one assist in five league games so far this season, and Brentford will look to cause an upset against the Reds.

He said: “Brentford is a nice story. Ivan Toney, I have to say.

“They all work as a unit. He has the trust and faith and he shows what you can get out of a player. He was on the market, not sure who wanted him. Brentford did. It’s not about the problems you have, it’s solutions.”

He said: “It reminds me of the time I coached at Mainz. We had to work in the transfer market clever.

“Brentford have a chance against us. They are well-drilled and it’s 3-5-2. Everyone is ready to make the extra yard with a new stadium.”

