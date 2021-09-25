Lukaku Is A Big Threat, Guardiola Confesses Ahead Clash Against Chelsea

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku will be a great to his team in today’s Premier League clash.

Guardiola stated this in an interview TribalFootball, where he praised the former Inter Milan striker for his prolific form in the league.

Recall that the Belgian international has scored three goals in the Premier League since joining the Blues this summer.

“There are two options that we have right now: complaining or say we have exceptional players,” Guardiola said. “These players have taken this club to another level and I’m still fascinated by the way they train, their commitment. That is enough for me.

“We don’t have this weapon that others teams have like Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham or other teams. We don’t have a player to score 25 league goals for himself, so we have to do it as a team. I cannot deny what a player Romelu Lukaku is.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus…