Onyeka Features In Brentford vs Liverpool Six-Goal Thriller

Frank Onyeka featured for newly promoted Brentford who forced Liverpool to a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Community Stadium in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Onyeka who made his fifth league appearance, was replaced in the 68th minute.

It was a game that saw Mohamed Salah score a record-breaking goal by scoring his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool.

This made him the quickest player in the club’s history to achieve the feat.

A win for Liverpool (on 14 points) would have seen them stretch their lead over second placed Manchester City to three points.

Ethan Pinnock put Brentford in front on 27 minutes when he tapped in at the back post following a free-kick routine from the hosts.

But Diogo Jota levelled for the Reds on 31 minutes with a close-range header from a Jordan Henderson cross.

Salah then put Liverpool 2-1 up in the 54th minute with a smart finish, with the goal being given after…